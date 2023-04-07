H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $34.01 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

