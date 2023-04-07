HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $301,608.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HubSpot Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $476.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day moving average of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
