HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $301,608.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $476.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day moving average of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

