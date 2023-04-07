Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $6.07. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3,389 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on HYSNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.
Hysan Development Increases Dividend
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.