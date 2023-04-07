Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $168.70

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 164.83 ($2.05). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 168.30 ($2.09), with a volume of 644,861 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ibstock Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £661.15 million, a PE ratio of 765.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.47.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

Ibstock Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 4,090.91%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

