Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,375 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,547. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $370.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.