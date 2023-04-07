Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.93

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.78. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 233,208 shares trading hands.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.1637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.