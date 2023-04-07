indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $297,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

