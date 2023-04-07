indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $297,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,599.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Thomas Schiller sold 41,100 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $401,136.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00.
indie Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
