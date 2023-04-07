Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PJAN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

