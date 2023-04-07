Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 5,507 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

Block stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $132.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

