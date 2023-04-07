Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 5,507 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,681,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.
Block Stock Up 0.7 %
Block stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $132.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
