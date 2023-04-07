Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 11,163 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.

FSLY stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

