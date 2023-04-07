Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

