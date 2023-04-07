Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

