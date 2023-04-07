Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $215.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $438.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

