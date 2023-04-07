Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $134,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

