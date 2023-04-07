Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

4/4/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.14) price target on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 540 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/20/2023 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.95) price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.14) price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.82) to GBX 620 ($7.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.95) to GBX 630 ($7.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 625 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.07) to GBX 640 ($7.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 675 ($8.38). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to an “add” rating.

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 540 ($6.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($8.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.46) to GBX 540 ($6.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Glencore Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 457.35 ($5.68) on Friday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.77. The stock has a market cap of £57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 431.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Glencore Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,396.23%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

