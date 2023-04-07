Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

