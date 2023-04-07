iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period.

Shares of XT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

