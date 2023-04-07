iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 139,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

