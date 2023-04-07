iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $234.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $261.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

