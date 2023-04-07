iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $124.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.