Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $160.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

