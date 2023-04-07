Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

