John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.49

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 447,239 shares traded.

John Lewis of Hungerford Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.15.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

