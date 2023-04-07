John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

