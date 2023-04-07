Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 6th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $384,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 87,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

