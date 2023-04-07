Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.