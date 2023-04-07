JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $433,667,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

