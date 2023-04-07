JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,085 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $248,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,960,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

