K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

K92 Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.52.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

