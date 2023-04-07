KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $691,200.00 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KLA stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
