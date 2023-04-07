KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $691,200.00 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $374.66 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of KLA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

