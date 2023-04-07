Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.63 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.