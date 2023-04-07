Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

