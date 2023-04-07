Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

BTI opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

