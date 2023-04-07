Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,185 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Moderna by 0.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 65.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,337 shares of company stock worth $79,573,932. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.