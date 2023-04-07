Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,893 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

