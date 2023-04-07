Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,825 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.