Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.77. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

