Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

