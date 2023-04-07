Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $127,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.97. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

