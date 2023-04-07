Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

