Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 421,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,947,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 656,814 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.