Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after acquiring an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

