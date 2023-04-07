Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.