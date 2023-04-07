Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 426,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after buying an additional 240,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

