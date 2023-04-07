Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

