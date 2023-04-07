Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

