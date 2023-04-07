Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

