Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $147,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading

