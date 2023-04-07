Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $33.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.