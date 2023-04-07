Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after buying an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

