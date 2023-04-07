Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.