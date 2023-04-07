Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VV stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.